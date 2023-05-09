Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 06-05-2023 12:30
Habib Rice Product Limited 08-05-2023 11:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 10-May-23 10:30
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 11-May-23 11:30
Pakistan International Airlines Corp 15-May-23 13:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments