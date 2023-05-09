AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.            06-05-2023    12:30
Habib Rice Product Limited            08-05-2023    11:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd                10-May-23    10:30
Pakistan Paper Products Limited        11-May-23    11:30
Pakistan International Airlines Corp   15-May-23    13:00
=========================================================

