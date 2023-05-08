AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India central bank gold reserves rise to 794.64 metric tonnes as of March: RBI data

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 07:28pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s central bank added to its gold reserves in the quarter ended March 2023, taking its gold holdings to a record high, data released on Monday showed.

The Reserve Bank of India held 794.64 metric tonnes of gold as part of its forex reserves as of March 2023, compared with 785.35 metric tonnes at the end of September 2022, according to the central bank’s half-yearly report on management of foreign exchange reserves.

Gold ticks higher, US inflation data in focus

Share of gold in value of its reserves also rose to 7.81% at the end of March from 7.06% as of September 2022.

India’s overall foreign exchange reserves now stand at $588.78 billion.

At the end of December 2022, foreign exchange reserves cover of imports increased to 9.3 months from 8.9 months at end-September, said the report.

Gold RBI

Comments

1000 characters

India central bank gold reserves rise to 794.64 metric tonnes as of March: RBI data

Top court directs AGP to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow

Rupee weakens, settles at 283.85 against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military

PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on its products

Ukraine says Russia has effectively stopped Black Sea grain deal

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India

Read more stories