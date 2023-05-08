AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

OECD sees slower 2024 rebound for Germany as climate challenges mount

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 06:24pm
Follow us

BERLIN: The German economy is expected to recover more slowly next year than previously forecast as the need for spending on greener infrastructure mounts, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Monday.

Gross domestic product in Europe’s largest economy will increase by 0.3% in 2023 and 1.3% the following year, according to projections released in the OECD’s latest economic survey of the country.

In March, the OECD had predicted GDP growth in 2024 of 1.7%. The forecast for this year was unchanged.

Germany’s Scholz says more renewables key to lower industry costs

The report called on Berlin to speed up its transition towards a more digital and climate-friendly economy, for example by showing more flexibility on its debt rules to allow for necessary investments.

However, it also warned against expansive fiscal policy in order to shield German competitiveness.

“After 10 years of dynamic export-induced growth, falling unemployment and budget surpluses, the pandemic and the energy crisis showed that Germany has structural weaknesses and urgently needs to accelerate its ecological and digital transformation,” the report said.

In a separate assessment of Germany’s progress on climate goals, the OECD recommended that Berlin work to expand its power network and renewable energies infrastructure.

It also called on Germany to modernise its transport network and said speed limits posed an untapped opportunity to bring down carbon emissions.

OECD

Comments

1000 characters

OECD sees slower 2024 rebound for Germany as climate challenges mount

Top court directs AGP to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow

Rupee weakens, settles at 283.85 against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military

PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on its products

Ukraine says Russia has effectively stopped Black Sea grain deal

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India

Read more stories