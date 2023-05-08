AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

  • Former premier asks if as a citizen of Pakistan he doesn't have the right to nominate those he felt were behind the assassination plot
BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 06:08pm
Follow us

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of “maligning” the Pakistan Army, asking if "military officers are above the law".

The former premier's statement comes a day after PM Shehbaz criticised the PTI chairman for "routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.”

After an assassination attempt on the PTI chief in Wazirabad last year, Imran named three people and demanded their immediate removal from official posts.

In a series of tweets today, Imran hit back at PM Shehbaz, asking if he did not have the right to nominate those he felt were behind the assassination plot.

“Why was I denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR?" he asked.

“Does SS [Shehbaz Sharif’s] tweet mean military officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?” he questioned.

“Who was so powerful to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT (joint investigation team) while the PTI government was still in power in Punjab?”

The PTI chief also brought up the issue of clashes at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on March 18, where he had appeared before the court for a hearing.

“Can Shehbaz Sharif answer why the ISI took over ICT Judicial Complex the evening before my appearance there on March 18? Why were ISI personnel in CTD and lawyers camouflaged? What was the motive and what business did ISI have in the Complex?”

He went on to say that “it is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right.”

Imran Khan assassination plot Wazirabad attack

Comments

1000 characters
Maqbool May 08, 2023 06:13pm
@Zeeshan Niazi , SECP has done absolutely nothing in this regard.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nawaz Sharif- HeapBigShit May 08, 2023 06:46pm
“it is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right.” I thought this was understood by all. How come it took IK so long to realise this fact.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
aziz ahmed May 08, 2023 07:00pm
Its a pity that Imran khan cannot initiate n FIR against those he thinks attempted o take his lie, while over 140 FOR's are lodged against him and he has to present himself in court on a daily basis.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

Top court directs AGP to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow

Rupee weakens, settles at 283.85 against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military

PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on its products

Ukraine says Russia has effectively stopped Black Sea grain deal

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India

Read more stories