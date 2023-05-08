Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of “maligning” the Pakistan Army, asking if "military officers are above the law".

The former premier's statement comes a day after PM Shehbaz criticised the PTI chairman for "routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.”

After an assassination attempt on the PTI chief in Wazirabad last year, Imran named three people and demanded their immediate removal from official posts.

In a series of tweets today, Imran hit back at PM Shehbaz, asking if he did not have the right to nominate those he felt were behind the assassination plot.

“Why was I denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR?" he asked.

“Does SS [Shehbaz Sharif’s] tweet mean military officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?” he questioned.

“Who was so powerful to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT (joint investigation team) while the PTI government was still in power in Punjab?”

The PTI chief also brought up the issue of clashes at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on March 18, where he had appeared before the court for a hearing.

“Can Shehbaz Sharif answer why the ISI took over ICT Judicial Complex the evening before my appearance there on March 18? Why were ISI personnel in CTD and lawyers camouflaged? What was the motive and what business did ISI have in the Complex?”

He went on to say that “it is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right.”