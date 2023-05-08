AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.95%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.53%)
EPCL 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.71%)
HUBC 70.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.89%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 76.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.53%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-4.97%)
PAEL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.16%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.09%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.87%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.54%)
TRG 105.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.06%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.72%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -76 (-1.77%)
BR30 14,661 Decreased By -395 (-2.62%)
KSE100 41,897 Decreased By -344.6 (-0.82%)
KSE30 15,121 Decreased By -287.4 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars buoyant as greenback retreats on Fed-pausing bets

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 12:48pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were buoyant on Monday as the greenback continued its retreat amid bets that U.S. interest rates might have peaked, reviving risk sentiment, while local bonds took a hit.

The Aussie rose 0.5% to $0.6786, the highest level in three weeks, after rallying 2.0% last week supported by a surprise rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia. It now faces resistance at April’s peak of $0.6808, while having support at the 200-day moving average of $0.6728.

The kiwi dollar was also up 0.5% to $0.6322, the strongest level in a month. It is eyeing April’s top of $0.6383, after surging 1.7% last week.

Investors were bracing for a week where U.S. inflation data would test wagers that the next move in interest rates will be down, after the Federal Reserve dropped guidance about the need for future hikes last week.

Futures are 90% priced for steady rates in June and 38% for a cut as soon as July.

That has weighed on the U.S. dollar, with it down 0.2% on Monday against a basket of major currencies.

Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, said more battles are ahead for the Aussie dollar, even as it manages to stand above a key support level.

“If the AUD/USD were to see a sustained break above 0.6800/10, the recovery would extend towards 70 cents. Unfortunately, until then, it’s business as usual, with more range trading expected between 0.6800 and 0.6570ish.”

On Tuesday, Australia will unveil a huge turnaround in its budget bottom line under the centre-left Labor government.

There is a good chance that Australia will forecast a small budget surplus, the first in 15 years, although analysts expect a muted market reaction to it.

“Enough details have been revealed to limit the chances of any noticeable impact on FX markets, but the expected improved budget bottom line relative to the October update should look positive in the global context,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac.

Australian bonds slid a little, tracking U.S. counterparts.

Three-year bond yields rose 10 basis points at 3.085%, while ten-years were 7 bps higher at 3.407%.

Australian Dollar Reserve Bank of Australia Australian and New Zealand dollars Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars buoyant as greenback retreats on Fed-pausing bets

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories