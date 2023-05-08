AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.95%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.53%)
EPCL 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.71%)
HUBC 70.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.89%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 76.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.53%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-4.97%)
PAEL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.16%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.09%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.87%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.54%)
TRG 105.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.06%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.72%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -76 (-1.77%)
BR30 14,661 Decreased By -395 (-2.62%)
KSE100 41,897 Decreased By -344.6 (-0.82%)
KSE30 15,121 Decreased By -287.4 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese futures edge lower on weaker Nikkei, economic cues

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 10:46am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged lower on Monday, tracking weaker domestic equities, as fears of a global economic slowdown continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery was down 1.5 yen, or 0.7%, at 211.7 yen ($1.57) per kg, as of 0200 GMT.

The OSE was closed from Wednesday to Friday for a series of public holidays in Japan.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for September delivery was up 60 yuan, or 0.5%, at 11,780 yuan ($1,703) per tonne.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.4% from last Friday, the exchange said.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened 0.21% lower.

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.

Japanese rubber futures rise on weaker yen

Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Monday as fears of a recession in the United States, which drove prices down for three straight weeks for the first time since November, began to recede.

Higher oil prices disincentivise manufacturers from shifting to synthetic rubber, which is derived from oil, helping the natural rubber market.

Asian shares crept higher on Monday as investors braced for a week where U.S. inflation data will test wagers the next move in interest rates will be down, while worries about a possible credit crunch weighed on the dollar.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for June delivery last traded at 136.9 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.7%.

Japanese rubber Osaka Exchange rubber rubber price

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese futures edge lower on weaker Nikkei, economic cues

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories