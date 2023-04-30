AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures rise on weaker yen

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Friday, underpinned by a softer yen after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced it would keep rates ultra-low, although mixed signals on China’s recovery and recession concerns capped gains. Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for October delivery finished 1.0 yen, or 0.5%, higher at 208.7 yen ($1.55) per kg.

The benchmark contract posted its first weekly drop in three, down 0.7% for the week, and its third monthly decline, contracting about 0.6%. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 80 yuan to finish at 11,770 yuan ($1,701.56) per tonne.

The Shanghai market will be closed from April 29 to May 3 for the holidays. Trading will resume on Thursday, May 4. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 1.40% higher.

Earlier this week, the futures market saw a surge on Tuesday, but then corrected on mixed signals from China and recession fears, said Farah Miller, chief executive officer of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company. Data overnight showed the US economy slowed more than expected in the first quarter, even as price growth came in hotter than economists had projected.

Core consumer inflation in Tokyo beat expectations in April and an index stripping away fuel costs rose at the fastest pace in four decades. The Japanese yen fell 1.32% against the dollar to 135.71 as of 0704 GMT, making yen-dominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Asian stocks rose on Friday as strong corporate earnings lifted sentiment despite lingering worries over economic weakness, while the yen dipped after the Bank of Japan kept rates ultra-low even as it announced a broad review of monetary policy. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 133.4 US cents per kg.

Bank of Japan rubber Japanese rubber Osaka Exchange rubber rubber prices

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures rise on weaker yen

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories