‘World Immunization Week’ 2023: Speakers highlight importance of vaccination

PESHAWAR: Speakers at the seminar have highlighted the importance of vaccination and the efforts made by various stakeholders to promote routine immunization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seminar was organized by Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with UNICEF and Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA-KP), to celebrate World Immunization Week-2023. The purpose of the event was to promote the importance of vaccination and create awareness among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General Health Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali, was the chief guest of the seminar. He began by thanking all stakeholders, including partners, organizations, and the media, for their contributions towards promoting routine immunization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Ali emphasized the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases and saving lives. He also mentioned that the focus of the health department is to eliminate the polio virus from all parts of the province, including the merged districts. Dr. Shaukat Ali highlighted the significance of routine immunization for children and urged parents to cooperate with the EPI teams and vaccinate their children against 12 diseases.

Director EPI, Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan, spoke about the importance of immunization in preventing various diseases. He urged parents to vaccinate their children on time and follow the recommended vaccination schedules. The Director EPI also highlighted the efforts made by the EPI department to promote vaccination and increase awareness among the public.

He also praised the role of the media in positive coverage and highlighted the issues faced by the people. He requested the media to play a positive role in creating awareness among the public regarding the importance of vaccinations.

A well-known pediatrician, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad, spoke about the complications that children face when they are not vaccinated. He emphasized the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases and reducing the risk of complications. He also stressed the need for parents to vaccinate their children on time and follow the recommended vaccination schedules.

President of the Pakistan Pediatric Association KP Chapter, Dr. Muhammad Hussain, emphasized the role of pediatricians in supporting the health department in promoting vaccination. He discussed the challenges faced by pediatricians in promoting vaccination and the need for more support from the health department.

Dr. Kamran Qureshi from UNICEF highlighted the concerning statistics that 60% of children in tribal areas and 39% of children in the rest of the districts miss out on completing the complete course of vaccination. He requested the parents to prioritize their children’s health and ensure that they are vaccinated against these diseases, as it will secure their future and enable them to live a healthy and happy life. He also reiterated the importance of community engagement in promoting vaccination and raising awareness among the public about the benefits of routine immunization.

