Replacing old farming practices with advanced technologies needed: PFVA

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
PESHAWAR: Patron in Chief Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Association (PFVA) Waheed Ahmad has stressed to replace outdated farming practices with advanced production technologies by adopting climate smart innovations to improve agriculture and horticulture produce in the country.

Speaking at the National Dialogue on Agriculture Research, he said that adoption of advanced production techniques is the key to increasing per acre yield and combating the threats posed by climatic changes to agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Waheed Ahmad shared that Pakistan’s share in the global market of fresh fruits and vegetables is only 0.37 percent, contributing US dollar 850 million in the world market of US dollar 229 billion.

Country’s agricultural produce can be enhanced manifold by opting for new methods of farming and optimal utilization of available resources like higher yield from small areas due to more number of trees, Waheed said.

He also suggested promotion of high value horticulture and asked the Department of Plant Protection Department (DPP) to devise SOPs for allowing progressive farmers and processors to import disease free plant material.

PFVA’s head also suggested the government to install model pilot irrigation projects in all districts for encouraging farmers to adopt sprinkle and drip irrigation practices to reduce water losses.

Local companies should be encouraged to make joint ventures with foreign enterprises to locally manufacture the materials, he added.

Government should facilitate small scale farmers by providing loans and insurance for crops of national interest. Similarly organic farming practices should be promoted to fetch the best return and originally certified fruits and vegetables should be introduced through which 400 percent increase in profitability of horticulture produce can be achieved, Waheed claims.

Patron in Chief PFVA demanded creation of a Research and Development Fund with a worth of Rs. Three billion over a period of three years for promotion of high value horticulture produce.

He made recommendations for upgrading the university curriculum of agriculture and horticulture disciplines to match to current advancement in the industry. Research projects in varsities should be aligned with industrial needs and students should be provided advanced hands-on training to cater modern requirements of the industry.

Waheed Ahmad in Pakistan spends huge foreign exchange in 2021 on import of garlic to the tune of US dollar 68.7 million and ginger to the tune of US dollar 112 million.

Indigenous production of these products needs to be focused to safeguard hard earned foreign exchange, he continued.

Apprising the participants about Horticulture Vision 2030, Chairman PFVA said its goal is to increase the country’s export of fresh fruits and vegetables to US dollar one billion in two years, US dollar 2.5 billion in five years and US dollar six billion in ten years.

It also aims at creating 1.3 million direct jobs in five years and three million in ten years, he went on to say.

PFVA is striving hard to achieve its goals set in Horticulture Vision 2030 to make our country prosperous, Waheed concluded.

