India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India and Russia have suspended efforts to settle bilateral trade in rupees, after months of negotiations failed to convince Moscow to keep rupees in its coffers, two Indian government officials and a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This would be a major setback for Indian importers of cheap oil and coal from Russia who were awaiting a permanent rupee payment mechanism to help lower currency conversion costs.

India’s finance ministry, the central Reserve Bank of India and Russian authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.