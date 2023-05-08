Punjab govt takes major step to increase cotton production

LAHORE: The Punjab government became proactive to increase the production of cotton in the province. On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi cotton cultivation target area has been fixed at 5 million per acre and cotton production target has been fixed at 8.2 million per bale in the province.

Every division and district has been assigned to attain cotton under cultivation area and production target. A principal decision has been made to award a special preferential package to the farmers in order to increase cotton under cultivation area and its production.

The proposal to give agricultural input and soft loans was reviewed and Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a comprehensive plan from the Bank of Punjab in this regard. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to provide all possible facilities to the farmers so as to attain their cotton targets.

The minimum support price of cotton has been fixed at rupees 8500.Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure availability of certified seed under any circumstance. Mohsin Naqvi stated that assistance from the federal government regarding attainment of certified seed will also be taken. Mohsin Naqvi directed to launch a crackdown against those selling inexact seed and fake pesticides.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that farmers, administrative officers and staff members of Agriculture department attaining their cotton targets will be encouraged. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi before departing for London in a special meeting ordered Agriculture department, administration and Information department to launch a vigorous campaign to increase the cotton cultivation area.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, APTMA Patron- in- Chief Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Doctor Jawad, Secretaries, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and concerned officials attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab), Commissioners and Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad attended the meeting via video link.

