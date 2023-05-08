AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Punjab govt takes major step to increase cotton production

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government became proactive to increase the production of cotton in the province. On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi cotton cultivation target area has been fixed at 5 million per acre and cotton production target has been fixed at 8.2 million per bale in the province.

Every division and district has been assigned to attain cotton under cultivation area and production target. A principal decision has been made to award a special preferential package to the farmers in order to increase cotton under cultivation area and its production.

The proposal to give agricultural input and soft loans was reviewed and Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a comprehensive plan from the Bank of Punjab in this regard. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to provide all possible facilities to the farmers so as to attain their cotton targets.

The minimum support price of cotton has been fixed at rupees 8500.Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure availability of certified seed under any circumstance. Mohsin Naqvi stated that assistance from the federal government regarding attainment of certified seed will also be taken. Mohsin Naqvi directed to launch a crackdown against those selling inexact seed and fake pesticides.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that farmers, administrative officers and staff members of Agriculture department attaining their cotton targets will be encouraged. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi before departing for London in a special meeting ordered Agriculture department, administration and Information department to launch a vigorous campaign to increase the cotton cultivation area.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, APTMA Patron- in- Chief Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Doctor Jawad, Secretaries, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and concerned officials attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab), Commissioners and Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad attended the meeting via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop cotton seed

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt takes major step to increase cotton production

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories