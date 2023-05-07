Imran asks why is establishment supporting govt’s unconstitutional moves

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government was violating the constitution by running away from elections and asked “powerful quarters” why they were supporting the unconstitutional measures of the government, Aaj News

In a televised address from Zaman Park, the PTI chief cited a Bloomberg report to claim that things in Pakistan were now “worse than Sri Lanka” due to the actions of the government.

“I want to ask the establishment, what are you getting out of supporting this government?” he said.

Imran said the people were angry, but waiting to express their anger through the vote, therefore elections must be held.

He added that the deterioration of the economy meant that peoples’ purchasing power had diminished to 62% of what it used to be.

He also said that assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had been dissolved because leaders of the ruling coalitions had challenged him to do it. He said that the assemblies had been dissolved because he thought that elections would be held as per the constitution.

He also played old clips of PMLN leaders saying that court judgments were final and must be accepted. He then added that the government was now contradicting itself by failing to implement the court’s order to hold elections in Punjab.

He also criticised former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for "imposing" the current government and said that Bajwa had done something which even an enemy could not.