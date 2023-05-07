AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran asks why is establishment supporting govt’s unconstitutional moves

  • Says government is violating the constitution by running away from elections
BR Web Desk Published May 7, 2023 Updated May 7, 2023 10:34pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government was violating the constitution by running away from elections and asked “powerful quarters” why they were supporting the unconstitutional measures of the government, Aaj News

In a televised address from Zaman Park, the PTI chief cited a Bloomberg report to claim that things in Pakistan were now “worse than Sri Lanka” due to the actions of the government.

“I want to ask the establishment, what are you getting out of supporting this government?” he said.

Imran said the people were angry, but waiting to express their anger through the vote, therefore elections must be held.

He added that the deterioration of the economy meant that peoples’ purchasing power had diminished to 62% of what it used to be.

He also said that assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had been dissolved because leaders of the ruling coalitions had challenged him to do it. He said that the assemblies had been dissolved because he thought that elections would be held as per the constitution.

He also played old clips of PMLN leaders saying that court judgments were final and must be accepted. He then added that the government was now contradicting itself by failing to implement the court’s order to hold elections in Punjab.

He also criticised former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for "imposing" the current government and said that Bajwa had done something which even an enemy could not.

PTI Imran Khan Military establishment

Comments

1000 characters

Imran asks why is establishment supporting govt’s unconstitutional moves

Insinuations regarding Bilawal’s remarks on G20 meeting in IIOJK ‘highly irresponsible’: FO

Elections in 90 days a duty, not a choice: CJP Bandial

Ex-CJP Nisar led campaign to disqualify Nawaz on false, baseless allegations, says PM Shehbaz

World Food Programme to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

UAE signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with China bodies

Buffett faults US government handling of banking crisis

China forex reserves rise to $3.205 trln in April

Young and Latham guide New Zealand to 299 all out in fifth ODI

At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed

Read more stories