AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JazzCash, CBA partner to provide Cash-In, Cash-Out services

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The JazzCash and CBA (Community Business Agent) have formed a partnership to provide Cash-In and Cash-Out services to JazzCash customers through CBA’s retail network.

This collaboration is expected to have a significant impact on the digital financial services industry in Pakistan, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.

JazzCash is a leading mobile wallet and branchless banking services provider with a significant market share in mobile money activity in Pakistan. Meanwhile, CBA is the country’s largest digital distribution platform, promoting micro-entrepreneurship in the country.

The CEO of CBA, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, emphasized the company’s commitment to elevating micro-entrepreneurship and helping Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to scale upwards and achieve financial sustainability. He underscored CBA’s dedication to continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration to play a more significant and impactful role in the industry.

This partnership is a significant step towards promoting financial inclusion in Pakistan. By joining forces, these two leading companies are making it easier for people to access and use digital financial services, which will positively impact their lives.

Murtaza Ali, the Head of JazzCash, speaking at the occasion highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in building new verticals and avenues that will result in building an ecosystem for payments.

This partnership will provide access and ease of payments for JazzCash customers, contributing significantly to digital financial inclusion in the country.

We are excited to witness the impact of this partnership on the industry and anticipate more collaboration that will bring greater financial empowerment to people across Pakistan,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CBA SMEs JazzCash Digital financial services Ghazanfar Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

JazzCash, CBA partner to provide Cash-In, Cash-Out services

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

PM attends coronation

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories