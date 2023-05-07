AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rally in support of CJP: PTI slams govt for denying permission

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad region president Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday lambasted the government for denying permission to the party to hold a peaceful rally in Capital to show support and solidarity with Supreme Court, constitution and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Speaking at a along with PTI senior leader Babar Awan, he said that there a civil martial law was enforced in the country as there was a complete ban on freedom of speech.

He said despite all the hurdles created by the administration, the party would proceed with its march as no one can stop the party from holding a peaceful march.

He said that the party had submitted an application to the district administration but it bowed down to the pressure of its masters who are running the country from behind the scene.

He said the district administration did not allow any political activity despite the judge’s order in Islamabad but PTI is not bound to abide by illegal orders of the city managers and the rally would take place.

Babar Awan said PTI would file a contempt petition against deputy commissioner Islamabad for not allowing permission of rally despite Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Islamabad High Court Babar Awan Ali Nawaz Awan PTI Umar Ata Bandial

Comments

1000 characters

Rally in support of CJP: PTI slams govt for denying permission

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

PM attends coronation

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories