Rally in support of CJP: PTI slams govt for denying permission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad region president Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday lambasted the government for denying permission to the party to hold a peaceful rally in Capital to show support and solidarity with Supreme Court, constitution and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Speaking at a along with PTI senior leader Babar Awan, he said that there a civil martial law was enforced in the country as there was a complete ban on freedom of speech.

He said despite all the hurdles created by the administration, the party would proceed with its march as no one can stop the party from holding a peaceful march.

He said that the party had submitted an application to the district administration but it bowed down to the pressure of its masters who are running the country from behind the scene.

He said the district administration did not allow any political activity despite the judge’s order in Islamabad but PTI is not bound to abide by illegal orders of the city managers and the rally would take place.

Babar Awan said PTI would file a contempt petition against deputy commissioner Islamabad for not allowing permission of rally despite Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order.

