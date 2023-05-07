AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
May 07, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 06, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 07, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            35-20 (°C) 25-00 (%)        33-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana           43-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      25-12 (°C) 90-00 (%)        22-12 (°C) 62-00 (%)
Peshawar          29-16 (ºC) 55-00 (%)        30-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta            26-10 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        27-10 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        28-16 (°C) 55-00 (%)        29-15 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Sukkur            42-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:05 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:50 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

