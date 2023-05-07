Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 06, 2023) and the forecast for Sunday (May 07, 2023)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 35-20 (°C) 25-00 (%) 33-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 43-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 25-12 (°C) 90-00 (%) 22-12 (°C) 62-00 (%)
Peshawar 29-16 (ºC) 55-00 (%) 30-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 26-10 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 27-10 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 28-16 (°C) 55-00 (%) 29-15 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:05 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:50 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
