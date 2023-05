MOSCOW: Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday the United States was "primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

Car blast wounds pro-Kremlin writer, one killed

"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that "the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".