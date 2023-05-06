AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy to address Swiss parliament

Reuters Published 06 May, 2023 01:46pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

GENEVA: Switzerland’s parliament has approved a request from Ukrainian authorities for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address it.

The invitation, announced in a statement late on Friday, comes amid pressure on Switzerland’s government to break with a centuries-old tradition of neutrality and end a ban of exports of Swiss weapons to conflict zones such as Ukraine.

So far, the government has refused to change this policy.

Zelenskiy to meet Scholz in Berlin on May 13

The subject of Zelenskiy’s address, which will the first by video by a foreign leader to the legislature, is unknown. It is scheduled for the summer session beginning on May 30.

During that session, lawmakers are also set to weigh a motion to provide 5 billion Swiss Francs ($5.6 billion) of support to Ukraine over 5-10 years.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia's invasion of Ukraine Swiss parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy to address Swiss parliament

Dar tells representatives of global investors: Country slowly but surely moving towards stability

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

Notices issued to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case illegal: IHC

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Charles III to be crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Google plans to upgrade search with AI chat, video clips: WSJ

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Read more stories