Establishing PPCs: Rs35m TSG: ECC gives conditional approval

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs 35 million subject to clearance from Austerity Measures Committee (AMC), meant to establish 30 Passport Processing Counters (PPCs) mostly in Punjab including Sambrial (Sialkot).

On April 28, 2023, Ministry of Interior briefed the ECC headed by Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar that Directorate General, Immigration & Passports was responsible for supervising and coordinating the activities of 182 Regional Passports Offices across Pakistan, as well as, abroad. The Directorate General was continuously engaged in providing services to people related to passport and immigration.

In a meeting held on March 1, 2023, the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif constituted a Committee under Minister for Finance and Revenue to deliberate upon the mechanism regarding further collaboration between NADRA and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports for the establishment of new passport offices in far-off areas.

The Committee submitted following recommendations to the Prime Minister: (i) amendment in Passport Rules, 2021 in order to provide smart solutions like Passport Processing Counters, passport processing through MRVs and online passport processing; (ii) approval of addendums No. V, VI and VII for starting smart solutions; and (iii) approval of establishment of Passport Processing Counters in 30 administrative units and provisions of funds amounting to Rs. 35 million through supplementary grant in the current financial year 2022-23.

Ministry of Interior apprised that funds amounting to Rs35 million would be disbursed under ERE and Non-ERE through Technical Supplementary Grant during the CFY 2022-23 for establishment of Passport Processing Counters in 30 administrative units throughout the country which included the following counters: Malir, Sambrial. Shringal, Depalpur. Kamoke, Umar Kot, Daska, Tandlianwala, Jampur, Pasrur, Samundri, Lower Kohistan (at Pattan), Burewala, Safdarabad, Pattoki, Chunian, Khanpur, Kabirwala, Sangla Hill, Muzaffarabad (at Khangarh), Mailsi, Sharaqpur, Khawazakhela, Nowshera Virkan, Faisalabad, Sher Garh, Malikwal, Pindigheb, Chak Dare and Ferozewal (at Faizpur Khurd).

Ministry of Interior requested ECC approval to create 30 posts of Machine Readable Passport (MRP) Operational Officers in DG IMPASS office and an additional amount of Rs.35 million for FY 2022-23.

The ECC discussed the matter threadbare and observed that clearance from Austerity Measures Committee was mandatory while seeking additional funds for making expenditure against Non ERE.

After deliberations, the ECC approved the proposal of Ministry of Interior for the Current Financial Year 2022-23 subject to clearance of Austerity Measures Committee.

