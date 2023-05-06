SCBA suspends membership of its president, six members

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association Executive Committee with a majority (10 to 7) suspended the membership of President Abid Shahid Zuberi and other six members of the Association.

According to the SCBA resolution passed on Friday, the committee with a majority approved a no-confidence against its President Abid Shahid Zuberi and declared that he ceases to be president of the Association with immediate effect. There are 17 members in the Executive Committee of the SCBA. The committee has appointed Yousaf Mughal as new President of the Association in exercise of powers under the Supreme Court Association Rules, 1989.

The majority of the committee members also suspended the membership of Vice-President (Punjab) Bushra Qamar, Vice-President (Sindh) Javaid Ahmed Chhatari Rajput, Secretary Muqtadir Akhtar Shabir, Additional Secretary Malik Shakeelur Rehman, Member Executive Committee Balochistan Ali Hassan Bugti and Member Executive Committee Punjab Muhammad Saim.

The resolution further said that president Zuberi, secretary Muqtadir, and five others were working on the agenda of a political party and have consistently used the platform of the SCBA for their personal favours. This conduct is causing disturbance in the smooth functioning of the association as well as detrimental to the welfare of the members of the association and is in violation of the mandate given to the SCBA.

It said that Zuberi has misused his status as president and was involved in the fixation of the cases before the specific benches, which is evident through an alleged audio leak conversation with former chief minister Punjab, which amounts to misuse of his status and gross misconduct.

