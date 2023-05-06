AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCBA suspends membership of its president, six members

Terence J Sigamony Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association Executive Committee with a majority (10 to 7) suspended the membership of President Abid Shahid Zuberi and other six members of the Association.

According to the SCBA resolution passed on Friday, the committee with a majority approved a no-confidence against its President Abid Shahid Zuberi and declared that he ceases to be president of the Association with immediate effect. There are 17 members in the Executive Committee of the SCBA. The committee has appointed Yousaf Mughal as new President of the Association in exercise of powers under the Supreme Court Association Rules, 1989.

The majority of the committee members also suspended the membership of Vice-President (Punjab) Bushra Qamar, Vice-President (Sindh) Javaid Ahmed Chhatari Rajput, Secretary Muqtadir Akhtar Shabir, Additional Secretary Malik Shakeelur Rehman, Member Executive Committee Balochistan Ali Hassan Bugti and Member Executive Committee Punjab Muhammad Saim.

The resolution further said that president Zuberi, secretary Muqtadir, and five others were working on the agenda of a political party and have consistently used the platform of the SCBA for their personal favours. This conduct is causing disturbance in the smooth functioning of the association as well as detrimental to the welfare of the members of the association and is in violation of the mandate given to the SCBA.

It said that Zuberi has misused his status as president and was involved in the fixation of the cases before the specific benches, which is evident through an alleged audio leak conversation with former chief minister Punjab, which amounts to misuse of his status and gross misconduct.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SCBA Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Shahid Zuberi SCBA members

Comments

1000 characters

SCBA suspends membership of its president, six members

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories