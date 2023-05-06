Global media freedom index: Improved ranking shows ‘4-year mess is being cleared’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said Pakistan’s improved ranking in global media freedom index was a manifestation of the fact that Pakistan’s direction was correct and the government had intentions to improve it further.

She expressed gratitude over Pakistan’s improvement of seven ranks in the world ranking of press freedom.

In a statement, she said that the era of media-bashing, kidnapping, shooting, rib-breaking, accusing media persons of selling loyalties and dirty character assassination campaigns was slowly ending, which was also being acknowledged globally.

“Efforts are being made to remove the stigma of ‘media predator’ on Pakistan’s forehead,” she said.

The minister said that that four-year mess of ‘Imran Media Predator’ was gradually being cleared with the grace of Almighty Allah.

She congratulated the Pakistani nation and the media that Pakistan was improving in the media index at global level.

“It is gratifying to see progress in media in one year under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” she maintained.

