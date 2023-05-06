Bid to smuggle 27,100kg of sugar foiled

PESHAWAR: Authorities have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of sugar at Michni checkpoint, Landi Kotal and Torkham.

During the ongoing campaign, authorities seized approximately 27,100 kg sugar so far and foiled smuggling attempt from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Details provided by the office of the deputy commissioner on Friday stated that on the strict directive of the chief secretary, a joint team of officials of Food and Agriculture departments under the head of Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Irshad Ali conducted anti-sugar smuggling raid at the check post.

During checking of Afghanistan-bound loaded trucks, huge quantity of sugar and fertilizer, concealed in various cavities of vehicles, were recovered.

The administrative officials also conducted raids at godowns at the border to discourage sugar smuggling.

It is to be stated here that to keep sugar and fertilizer prices stable, strict action against smuggling and hoarding was directed by the federal government.

