KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 05, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
205,444,491 131,223,173 6,515,889,800 4,085,354,263
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 611,971,185 (681,817,004) (69,845,819)
Local Individuals 4,655,993,771 (4,273,308,504) 382,685,267
Local Corporates 2,508,603,166 (2,821,442,614) (312,839,448)
===============================================================================
