AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.92%)
EPCL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.12%)
NETSOL 77.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.03%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
UNITY 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 10.5 (0.24%)
BR30 15,036 Increased By 130.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 42,249 Increased By 154.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,398 Increased By 38.6 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold demand in Pakistan marginally higher during Jan-Mar

BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2023 02:48pm
Follow us

Gold demand showed modest improvement in Pakistan, registering an increase of 2% to 9.9 tonnes during the period between January and March 2023, as compared to 9.7 tonnes recorded in the same period of the previous year earlier, data compiled by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed on Friday.

On a quarterly basis, the demand for the yellow metal registered a decline of 2% as compared to 10.1 tonnes in the previous quarter.

The development coincides with gold prices in Pakistan having reached record highs, traders said. A tola of gold surged by Rs2,600 to Rs225,300.

As per data released by the WGC, global gold demand, excluding over-the-counter (OTC), was 13% lower year-on-year (YoY) basis, at 1,081 tonnes in 1Q23.

Inclusive of OTC, total gold demand strengthened 1% YoY to 1,174 tonnes as recovery in OTC investment – consistent with investor positioning in the futures market – offset weakness in some areas.

“Demand from central banks experienced significant growth during the quarter. Official sector institutions remained keen and committed buyers of gold, adding 228 tonnes to global reserves,” added the report.

Internationally, gold made another run toward record highs on Thursday as US banking concerns accelerated a flight to the safe-haven asset and sustained its stellar rally driven by bets for a pause in US rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,045.79 per ounce after climbing earlier to $2,072.19, shy of a record high of $2,072.49.

Gold advances on fresh banking jitters

“We continue to see healthy upside for investment this year, while the picture for fabrication (jewellery and technology) is more muted,” said the World Gold Council. “Further robust central bank buying is expected, albeit below 2022’s record. Modest growth is likely in both mine production and recycling,” it added.

Pakistan Gold Rates gold demand gold spot rate Indian gold World Gold Council

Comments

1000 characters

Gold demand in Pakistan marginally higher during Jan-Mar

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Supreme Court not to ‘sit idle’ if PTI-PDM negotiations fail: CJP

Pakistan faces $3.7bn debt payments in May, June: report

Unilateral measures by states in violation of international law run counter to SCO objectives: Bilawal

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Pakistan-Turkiye trade in goods agreement comes into force

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

Read more stories