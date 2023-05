HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday despite another bruising session on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.56 percent, or 112.17 points, at 20,061.00.

Shanghai, HK stocks rise, led by financials

The Shanghai Composite Index opened flat at 3,350.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 0.14 percent, or 2.83 points, at 2,051.57.