Two terrorists killed, DSP hurt in DIK

May 05, 2023
Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023
PESHAWAR: Police shot dead two terrorists in a counterattack in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan on Thursday. According to police, some terrorists fired shots at police, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Iqbal seriously injured. The incident occurred near the University police station when DSP Cantt Malik Abid Iqbal was on his way to Prova for some office work.

Some unknown persons started firing on his vehicle, injuring him. DSP Abid Iqbal was recently transferred from Prova to Cantt due to his good performance.

The police fired back in retaliation, killing two terrorists. The shootout between the police and terrorists continued in the jurisdiction of the University police station till the filing of the report. The injured DSP was shifted to DI Khan District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

