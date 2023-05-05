Shujaat is constitutional & legal president of PML-Q, ECP rules

LAHORE: Welcoming the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will remain the president of the PML-Q, the party’s central information secretary Mustafa Malik said Shujaat Hussain is the constitutional and legal president of the PML-Q and the ECP’s decision is based on justice.

In his reaction, Malik said, “The ECP’s ruling is based on justice, and it is a moral victory for Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. This decision will help develop a democratic attitude in political parties.”

He further said, “In Lahore, fake elections were organised again and again. The election commissioner, who had elected Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Kamil Ali Agha, had already given an affidavit that all the poll proceedings were fake.”

He announced to make the PML-Q party more active and dynamic under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat.

It may be noted that in July last year, Pervaiz Elahi’s group had decided to remove Ch Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top position. However, Ch Shujaat had filed an application with the ECP challenging the decision.

