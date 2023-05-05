AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shujaat is constitutional & legal president of PML-Q, ECP rules

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
Follow us

LAHORE: Welcoming the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will remain the president of the PML-Q, the party’s central information secretary Mustafa Malik said Shujaat Hussain is the constitutional and legal president of the PML-Q and the ECP’s decision is based on justice.

In his reaction, Malik said, “The ECP’s ruling is based on justice, and it is a moral victory for Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. This decision will help develop a democratic attitude in political parties.”

He further said, “In Lahore, fake elections were organised again and again. The election commissioner, who had elected Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Kamil Ali Agha, had already given an affidavit that all the poll proceedings were fake.”

He announced to make the PML-Q party more active and dynamic under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat.

It may be noted that in July last year, Pervaiz Elahi’s group had decided to remove Ch Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top position. However, Ch Shujaat had filed an application with the ECP challenging the decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECP Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ political parties of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat is constitutional & legal president of PML-Q, ECP rules

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

PFMA for procuring wheat from open market

PTI to put up show in support of CJP tomorrow

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Passco: PAC seeks wheat data

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

PM directs PD, KP to assess potential of hydrocarbon seepages

Read more stories