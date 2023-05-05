AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
May 05, 2023
Envoy for expanding partnership between Austrian firms, Wapda

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
LAHORE: Appreciating the contribution of Wapda to developing a sustainable and no-carbon energy economy in Pakistan, Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrea Wicke desires to expand the partnership between Austrian firms and Wapda in the coming days.

Andrea Wicke and a delegation comprising representatives of Austrian firms called on Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) on Thursday. Wapda’s Member Finance Naveed Asghar Chaudhary, Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif and Member Power Jamil Akhtar were also present.

The Austrian envoy said she is pleased to know details of Wapda’s development portfolio. Austrian firms, known for their expertise in financing and manufacturing of electromechanical equipment for hydropower projects, have long worked with Wapda. The ambassador said the Austrian Embassy is keen to play its role for the purpose.

Welcoming the Austrian ambassador and the delegation, the chairman briefed them about Wapda’s mandate, development portfolio, financial strength and expertise to implement mega projects successfully in the water and hydropower sectors.

He apprised the delegation that Wapda is constructing eight multi-purpose mega projects, including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension etc.

Scheduled for completion one after the other from 2024 to 2029, these projects will add 9.7 million acre-feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country and about 10,000 megawatt (MW) clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

The delegation was also informed about Thakot, Pattan and other ready-for-construction projects. Wapda’s under-construction, as well as ready-for-construction projects have tremendous business opportunities.

Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrea Wicke

