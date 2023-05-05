AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PeaceFlix, PNCA, WFAP hold painting expo

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
ISLAMABAD: A one-day painting exhibition titled “Uks-e-Aman” was organised by PeaceFlix in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Women Journalists Association of Pakistan on Thursday.

Uks-e-Aman is a peace-building activity organised by peace-builder Asma Bashir Kundi as a member of the PeaceFlix initiative by Global Neighborhood for Media Innovation (GNMI). The programme is designed to promote peace, inclusivity and social cohesion in local capacities. The programme’s core objective was to create discourse around women’s role in peace-building in Pakistan and around the globe.

In the first phase of the project, female journalists from across Pakistan, who have cover war, conflict and violence in the field of journalism, shared stories they covered with art students. Art students were selected from various art institutions, including the Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi, the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and Islamabad Model College for Girls Korangi Town. The brilliant students painted the shared stories on canvas.

As many as 17 art students participated in the project activity and produced 16 paintings and a 3-D project to represent the stories highlighting the need and ways for peace in society.

PNCA Director General Ayoub Jamali said that the basis of peace was trust.

“The foundation of trust is transparency, and the base of transparency is shared inner experience. Art is a powerful tool for expressing inner expertise to build trust and peace,” he said.

He added that the PNCA has supported promoting exhibitions and the best modern and contemporary art nationally and internationally. The PNCA was set up to spearhead the development of skills in Pakistan. The council aims to build an environment conducive to the flourishing of the arts, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, support and resources to excel at home and on the world stage.

