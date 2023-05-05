Raid at Elahi residence: LHC asks officials to tender unconditional apology

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and police to tender their unconditional apology for conducting a raid at the residence of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi to arrest him despite being on bail.

The court was hearing a petition of Pervez Elahi seeking contempt proceedings against the officials involved in the raid at his Gulberg house. ACE Additional Director General Waqas Hassan, SSP Operations Sohaib Akhtar and SP Ammara Sherazi were present in the court. Earlier, a law officer told the court that all the officers were ready to submit their apology.

However, he said the story narrated in the contempt petition was beyond the facts. The counsel of Pervez Elahi claimed that he was ready to submit his affidavit regarding contents of the petition. The ACE Additional Director General said the raid was conducted under the law and added the law came into motion when the police faced violent resistance.

The court observed that the officials had two options whether to seek unconditional apology or defend the contempt notice, and adjourned the hearing till May 05 (Friday) and sought their apology in writing.

