Court grants interim pre-arrest bail to Elahi till 11th

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI president and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi till May 11 in a case of attacking a police team that raided his house for his arrest.

Earlier, Pervez Elahi appeared before the court and his counsel contended that the Ghalib Market police registered the case purely on political grounds. He said the petitioner was ready to join the investigation but police were bent upon to arrest him.

The court after hearing his counsel at length allowed pre-arrest bail and directed him to join the police investigation.

