KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 218,757 tonnes of cargo comprising 157,082 tonnes of import cargo and 61,675 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 157,082 comprised of 77,310 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,457 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,118 tonnes of Chickpeas & 75,197 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,675 tonnes comprised of 36,769 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 24,706 tonnes of Clinkers.

—Nearly, 10059 containers comprising of 4904 containers import and 5155 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1461 of 20’s and 1713 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 08 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 688 of 20’s and 1106 of 40’s loaded containers while 97 of 20’s and 1079 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Seamax Westport, Rdo Endeavour, Arman 10 and Jolly Cobalto have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, Szczecin Trader, Kota Manis and Klara Selmer have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, Lana and Astoria left the port on Thursday morning, and three more ships, Corona, Al-Salam-II and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 120,147 tonnes comprising 92,383 tonnes imports cargo and 27,764 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,670 Containers (1,092 TEUs Imports and 1,578 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Mild Bloom and Al-Thakhira& another ship Seaspan Beacon carrying Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths LCT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 4thMay-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023