Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Waves Home 31.12.2022 Nil 48.873 0.18 29.05.2023 19.05.2023
Appliances Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 29.05.2023
AGM
Waves Corporation Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 151.863 0.54 29.05.2023 19.05.2023 to
Year End 12.30.P.M 29.05.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
