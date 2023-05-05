KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Waves Home 31.12.2022 Nil 48.873 0.18 29.05.2023 19.05.2023 Appliances Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 29.05.2023 AGM Waves Corporation Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 151.863 0.54 29.05.2023 19.05.2023 to Year End 12.30.P.M 29.05.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

