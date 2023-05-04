IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan asked the workers and supporters to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on May 6, Saturday.

In a special message to PTI workers and supporters today, Imran Khan gave a call to the nationals to take to the streets for showing their support to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday.

He said that the country is currently at a decisive phase of the history. “Today, Pakistan is going through record inflation and unemployment and a mafia is seizing it. The incumbent government is afraid of facing defeat in the elections.”

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Slamming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Mr Khan said, “The country is experiencing historic inflation and rising unemployment. Our country is under the grip of the mafia. The government is afraid of losing the elections.”

He accused the government and said that the government is spreading propaganda against the CJP and judges.

“I appeal to the nation that everyone come out of their homes, streets and neighborhoods to express solidarity with the CJP before Maghrib prayer on Saturday,” maintained Khan.

Khan blamed the government for deliberately taking steps for destroying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC). “A mafia is running propaganda against the CJP and SC judges. I am appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday evening.”