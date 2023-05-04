Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has signed data sharing agreements with Board of Revenue Sindh, and Board of Revenue Balochistan for sharing digital data including data about land/ property ownership and agricultural income.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to enhance efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system and to promote digital integration, Federal Board of Revenue has entered into data sharing agreements with Board of Revenue Sindh, and Board of Revenue Balochistan. The agreements were signed on April 19, 2023 and April 28, 2023 respectively.

Under these Agreements, the two organizations will share specified digital data including data about land/ property ownership and agricultural income. This will help improve their tax collection activities in their respective domains. On behalf of the Sindh government, agreement was signed in Karachi by Member (R&S), Board of Revenue Syed Ahmed Ali Shah. The other agreement was signed in Quetta by Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan Roshan Ali Shaikh. FBR was represented by Member (IT), Abdul Majid Yousfani in both the agreements.

The Agreements envisage to further develop integrated IT based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in future. FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations in order to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in tax collection system. For this purpose, Agreements have already been signed with provincial excise and taxation departments and development authorities, from where valuable data is being acquired.

