AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has signed data sharing agreements with Board of Revenue Sindh, and Board of Revenue Balochistan for sharing digital data including data about land/ property ownership and agricultural income.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to enhance efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system and to promote digital integration, Federal Board of Revenue has entered into data sharing agreements with Board of Revenue Sindh, and Board of Revenue Balochistan. The agreements were signed on April 19, 2023 and April 28, 2023 respectively.

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Under these Agreements, the two organizations will share specified digital data including data about land/ property ownership and agricultural income. This will help improve their tax collection activities in their respective domains. On behalf of the Sindh government, agreement was signed in Karachi by Member (R&S), Board of Revenue Syed Ahmed Ali Shah. The other agreement was signed in Quetta by Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan Roshan Ali Shaikh. FBR was represented by Member (IT), Abdul Majid Yousfani in both the agreements.

The Agreements envisage to further develop integrated IT based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in future. FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations in order to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in tax collection system. For this purpose, Agreements have already been signed with provincial excise and taxation departments and development authorities, from where valuable data is being acquired.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Data sharing revenue boards

Comments

1000 characters

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

Punjab elections: PTI seeks implementation of SC’s April 4 order in letter and spirit

IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

‘Online Only Brokers’ SECP approves regulatory framework

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories