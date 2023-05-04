AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
Bail pleas: IHC summons IK

Terence J Sigamony Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it today (Thursday) in cases of sedition, attempted murder, and vandalism of the Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb on Wednesday heard the bail applications of Imran Khan in nine cases.

During the proceeding, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the former premier’s persistent absences in various cases.

On April 18, the IHC had extended Imran’s bail in eight cases — including those pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex – till May 3 against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjhuta, Barrister Salman Safdar, and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared as Imran’s counsel while Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon was also present in the court.

Salman Safdar asked the bench to accept Imran’s request for exemption from attendance today (Wednesday). The chief justice remarked that if the former premier was absent tomorrow, his interim bail applications would be dismissed. Safdar asked the court for three to four days’ time to be granted to the PTI chief. However, the IHC rejected the plea and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

The former prime minister had moved the IHC to quash the FIR registered against him at the Ramna Police Station in the federal capital on the allegations of inciting rebellion in state institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

