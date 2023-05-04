Caretaker CM visits Shujaat’s residence, vows action against ‘culprits’ behind raid

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of senior politician and head of Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, here on Wednesday and assured that responsible persons of the incident took place at his residence will be identified during the investigation and strict action will be taken without discrimination.

During the visit, the CM inquired about the well-being of Federal Minister Salik Hussain who was injured in the incident that occurred at Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence in a bid to arrest the former CM Parvez Elahi.

The Chief Secretary, IG Police, and CCPO Lahore were also present at the time of the visit.

The CM obtained details of the unfortunate incident from Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain and expressed his regret over the incident.

He stated, “I was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah and returned to Lahore this morning. As soon as I received the information, I obtained details and ordered an inquiry. The responsible persons will be identified during the investigation, and strict action will be taken without discrimination.”

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the law is equal for everyone, and those responsible for throwing petrol bombs and stones, which were aimed at the police by Parvez Elahi’s workers, will be held accountable. He added that no one is allowed to attack the police or take the law into their own hands.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain expressed his gratitude to Mohsin Naqvi for visiting his residence.

Moreover, the caretaker CM paid a visit to the Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman shrine today where he offered his prayers.

During his visit, the CM inspected the ongoing expansion and upgrade project and issued instructions to the relevant authorities for its prompt completion.

The CM directed the Secretary C&W to ensure the project is completed before Muharram and to provide additional facilities to the visitors.

He emphasized the need for expediting the construction work on the dome by working day and night. He also stated that the completion of the project will result in better facilities for the visitors.

The Secretary C&W briefed the CM on the project’s progress while the renowned architect Nayar Ali Dada briefed him on the upgrade and Islamic construction style of the shrine.

The provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister of Information Amir Mir, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner & DC Lahore, CCPO Lahore and others were also present.

