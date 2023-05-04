AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Caretaker CM visits Shujaat’s residence, vows action against ‘culprits’ behind raid

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
Follow us

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of senior politician and head of Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, here on Wednesday and assured that responsible persons of the incident took place at his residence will be identified during the investigation and strict action will be taken without discrimination.

During the visit, the CM inquired about the well-being of Federal Minister Salik Hussain who was injured in the incident that occurred at Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence in a bid to arrest the former CM Parvez Elahi.

The Chief Secretary, IG Police, and CCPO Lahore were also present at the time of the visit.

The CM obtained details of the unfortunate incident from Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain and expressed his regret over the incident.

He stated, “I was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah and returned to Lahore this morning. As soon as I received the information, I obtained details and ordered an inquiry. The responsible persons will be identified during the investigation, and strict action will be taken without discrimination.”

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the law is equal for everyone, and those responsible for throwing petrol bombs and stones, which were aimed at the police by Parvez Elahi’s workers, will be held accountable. He added that no one is allowed to attack the police or take the law into their own hands.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain expressed his gratitude to Mohsin Naqvi for visiting his residence.

Moreover, the caretaker CM paid a visit to the Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman shrine today where he offered his prayers.

During his visit, the CM inspected the ongoing expansion and upgrade project and issued instructions to the relevant authorities for its prompt completion.

The CM directed the Secretary C&W to ensure the project is completed before Muharram and to provide additional facilities to the visitors.

He emphasized the need for expediting the construction work on the dome by working day and night. He also stated that the completion of the project will result in better facilities for the visitors.

The Secretary C&W briefed the CM on the project’s progress while the renowned architect Nayar Ali Dada briefed him on the upgrade and Islamic construction style of the shrine.

The provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister of Information Amir Mir, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner & DC Lahore, CCPO Lahore and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Salik Hussain Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Caretaker CM visits Shujaat’s residence, vows action against ‘culprits’ behind raid

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

Punjab elections: PTI seeks implementation of SC’s April 4 order in letter and spirit

IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

‘Online Only Brokers’ SECP approves regulatory framework

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories