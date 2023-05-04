KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 163,465 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,862 tonnes of import cargo and 51,603 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 111,862 comprised of 56,986 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,418 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,731 tonnes of Chickpeas & 49,727 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 51,603 tonnes comprised of 10,371 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 41,082 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 6162 containers comprising of 4681 containers import and 1481 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1112 of 20’s and 1331 of 40’s loaded while 247 of 20’s and 330 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 284 of 20’s and 169 of 40’s loaded containers while 11 of 20’s and 424 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 08 ships namely Hyundai Oakland, MT Shalamar, Kota Manis, MT Mardan, Hafnia Thames, Navios Lapis and Independent Spirit have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships namely, Ardmore Endurance, Tomini Felicity, MT Quetta, Dalian Express and Hyundai Oakland have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Maersk Kinloss and Aviva left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 01 more ship, MSC Alma VII is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 85,001tonnes, comprising 71,469 tonnes imports cargo and 13,532 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,345 Containers (2,549 TEUs Imports and 796 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 07 ships, SAVER-I, LIVARDEN, CALYPSO, ASTORIA, 3B DESTINY, CENTERAL PARK and LANA are carrying Palm oil, MEDC, Bitumen and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, MW-I, SSGC, MW-II and QICT on Wednesday, 03rd May-2023.

