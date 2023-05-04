Imran Khan advised to take rest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been advised to take complete rest to avoid further complications with his injured leg.

As per sources on Wednesday, the former prime minister was taken to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after he complained of swelling and pain in his injured leg.

After medical examination, the hospital’s medical board advised Khan to take complete rest otherwise the increased swelling could pose a risk of infection and could lead to a surgery again. The board also directed Khan to use a wheelchair for any non-routine movement to avoid any extra movement in this condition.

The sources claimed that Khan’s feet experienced pressure during his appearance in the Lahore High Court (LHC) which caused the swelling and subsequently pain in the leg. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI Chairman was shot at during a long march in November 2022 at Wazirabad and received bullet wounds on his leg.

