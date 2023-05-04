KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pakistan Cables Ltd # 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 04-05-2023 Shell Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 NIL 04-05-2023 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 5% (i) 27-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 20% (i) 27-Apr-23 Meezan Bank Ltd 02-05-2023 04-05-2023 30% (i) 27-Apr-23 Indus Motor Company Ltd 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 244% (iii) 02-05-2023 Engro Corporation Ltd 04-05-2023 05-05-2023 400% (i) 02-05-2023 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 05-05-2023 07-05-2023 20% (ii) 03-05-2023 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd # 05-05-2023 08-05-2023 08-05-2023 Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 29-Apr-23 09-05-2023 NIL 09-05-2023 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd # 04-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 20% (ii) 04-05-2023 Atlas Battery Ltd 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 225% (i) 04-05-2023 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 09-05-2023 10-05-2023 150% (i) 05-05-2023 KASB Modaraba ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Pak Modarba 1st ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023 Lucky Core Industries Ltd # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Faysal Bank Ltd # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd # 05-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023 Towellers Ltd 09-05-2023 11-05-2023 30% (i) 05-05-2023 Habib Bank Ltd 09-05-2023 11-05-2023 15% (i) 05-05-2023 The Hub Power Company Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 27.5% (iii) 08-05-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 42.6% (i) 08-05-2023 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 18% (iii) 08-05-2023 Biafo Industries Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 23% (i) 08-05-2023 Allied Bank Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 25% (i) 08-05-2023 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (ii) 08-05-2023 Cherat Packaging Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (i) 5% (B 08-05-2023 MCB Bank Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 60% (i) 08-05-2023 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 20% (i) 08-05-2023 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd # 05-05-2023 15-05-2023 15-05-2023 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 11-05-2023 15-05-2023 20% (i) 09-05-2023 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 11-05-2023 15-05-2023 15% (i) 09-05-2023 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 13-05-2023 15-05-2023 15% (i) 11-05-2023 EFU General Insurance Ltd 13-05-2023 15-05-2023 15% (i) 11-05-2023 C rescent Textile Mills Ltd. # 09-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023 Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd # 10-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023 United Bank Ltd 12-05-2023 16-05-2023 110% (i) 10-05-2023 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd # 09-05-2023 18-05-2023 18-05-2023 JS Bank Ltd # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023 Atlas Battery Ltd # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd # 12-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 13-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023 Cyan Ltd # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023 Systems Ltd 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 NIL 25-05-2023 Octopus Digital Ltd 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 15% (B) 17-05-2023 26-05-2023 Avanceon Ltd 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 15% (B) 18-05-2023 29-05-2023 Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 JS Bank Ltd 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 17% (R) 25-05-2023 Atlas Honda Ltd 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023