Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Cables Ltd #          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                    04-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Ltd             27-Apr-23    04-05-2023   NIL                              04-05-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                02-05-2023   04-05-2023   5%  (i)             27-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd    02-05-2023   04-05-2023   20%  (i)            27-Apr-23
Meezan Bank Ltd                02-05-2023   04-05-2023   30%  (i)            27-Apr-23
Indus Motor Company Ltd        04-05-2023   05-05-2023   244%  (iii)        02-05-2023
Engro Corporation Ltd          04-05-2023   05-05-2023   400%  (i)          02-05-2023
Kohinoor Energy Ltd            05-05-2023   07-05-2023   20%  (ii)          03-05-2023
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd #       05-05-2023   08-05-2023                                    08-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd        29-Apr-23    09-05-2023   NIL                              09-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd        03-05-2023   10-05-2023                                    10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd #      04-05-2023   10-05-2023                                    10-05-2023
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd         08-05-2023   10-05-2023   20%  (ii)          04-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd              08-05-2023   10-05-2023   225%  (i)          04-05-2023
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                09-05-2023   10-05-2023   150%  (i)          05-05-2023
KASB Modaraba **               10-05-2023   10-05-2023
Pak Modarba 1st **             10-05-2023   10-05-2023
Lucky Core 
Industries Ltd #               04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                    11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Ltd #              04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                    11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper 
Products Ltd #                 05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                    11-05-2023
Towellers Ltd                  09-05-2023   11-05-2023   30%  (i)           05-05-2023
Habib Bank Ltd                 09-05-2023   11-05-2023   15%  (i)           05-05-2023
The Hub Power Company Ltd      10-05-2023   12-05-2023   27.5%  (iii)       08-05-2023
Fauji Fertilizer 
Company Ltd                    10-05-2023   12-05-2023   42.6%  (i)         08-05-2023
Oil & Gas Development 
Company Ltd                    10-05-2023   12-05-2023   18%  (iii)         08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Ltd           10-05-2023   12-05-2023   23%  (i)           08-05-2023
Allied Bank Ltd                10-05-2023   12-05-2023   25%  (i)           08-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       10-05-2023   12-05-2023   10%  (ii)          08-05-2023
Cherat Packaging Ltd           10-05-2023   12-05-2023   10%  (i) 5%  (B    08-05-2023
MCB Bank Ltd                   10-05-2023   12-05-2023   60%  (i)           08-05-2023
OLP Financial 
Services Pak Ltd               10-05-2023   12-05-2023   20%  (i)           08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills 
Ltd #                          05-05-2023   15-05-2023                                    15-05-2023
Ghani Value Glass Ltd          11-05-2023   15-05-2023   20%  (i)           09-05-2023
Cherat Cement Company Ltd      11-05-2023   15-05-2023   15%  (i)           09-05-2023
EFU Life Assurance Ltd         13-05-2023   15-05-2023   15%  (i)           11-05-2023
EFU General Insurance Ltd      13-05-2023   15-05-2023   15%  (i)           11-05-2023
C rescent Textile 
Mills Ltd. #                   09-05-2023   16-05-2023                                    16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd #       10-05-2023   16-05-2023                                    16-05-2023
United Bank Ltd                12-05-2023   16-05-2023   110%  (i)          10-05-2023
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd #                09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                    18-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd #                  12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                    19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd #            12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                    19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd #      12-05-2023   20-05-2023                                    20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho 
Textile Mills Ltd              13-05-2023   20-05-2023                                    20-05-2023
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd #              16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                    22-05-2023
Cyan Ltd #                     16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                    22-05-2023
Systems Ltd                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023   50%  (F)           15-05-2023    23-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline 
Pakistan Ltd                   18-05-2023   24-05-2023   NIL                              24-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis 
Pakistan Ltd                   19-05-2023   25-05-2023   NIL                              25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Ltd            19-05-2023   26-05-2023   15%  (B)           17-05-2023    26-05-2023
Avanceon Ltd                   22-05-2023   29-05-2023   15%  (B)           18-05-2023    29-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd         24-05-2023   30-05-2023   NIL                              30-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd                    29-05-2023   5-Jun-23     17%  (R)           25-05-2023
Atlas Honda Ltd                7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23    130%  (F)            5-Jun-23     21-Jun-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

