US announces new load of artillery ammo for Ukraine

AFP Published May 3, 2023
WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday announced a new shipment of heavy artillery and rocket ammunition for Ukraine ahead of its planned offensive to push back Russian invaders.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced "a new package of security assistance to help Ukraine continue to defend itself."

EU targets 1 million shells a year as Ukraine saps ammo

This includes ammunition for the highly accurate US-made HIMARS multiple rocket systems, "as well as additional howitzer, artillery and mortar rounds and anti-armor capabilities," she said.

Jean-Pierre cited "extensive work by the US government over the past few months to fulfill Ukraine's request ahead of its planned counter-offensive."

