AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
World

Blinken says cannot validate accusation that Ukraine attempted to kill Putin

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 08:03pm
WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he can not validate Russia’s accusation that Ukraine tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack, but said he would take anything coming from the Kremlin with a “very large shaker of salt.”

Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin

Asked if the United States would criticize Ukraine if it decided on its own to strike back in Russian territory, Blinken said those were decisions for Ukraine to make about how to defend itself.

