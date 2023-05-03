AVN 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.77%)
BAFL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.05%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
DFML 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
MLCF 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
PAEL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.51%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 45.8 (1.09%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,979 Increased By 51.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,335 Increased By 4.2 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers above $2,000 ahead of US Fed rate verdict

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 10:34am
Follow us

Gold prices held steady above the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, while investors turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hike verdict due later in the day.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,016.29 per ounce by 0140 GMT after rising more than 1% in the previous session, as yields dropped on renewed fears of contagion in the US banking sector. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $2,026.10.

Fed’s rate decision is due at 1800 GMT. The market mostly expects the US central bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

“If the Fed were to surprise with a pause, this would suggest a deepening banking crisis and would likely send gold higher,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

Bullion is known as a hedge against inflation and economic turbulence, but higher rates tend to dent zero-yielding asset’s appeal.

Data on Tuesday showed that US job openings dropped in March and layoffs increased to the highest level in more than two years, suggesting some softening in the labor market.

If uncertainties about the banking crisis and concerns over a potential US debt default persist, dollar will loose its shine and more light will fall on gold, Bennett said.

Top US Senate Republicans on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to accept their party’s debt-ceiling package or make a counter-offer, while a top Democrat said the Senate might try to advance a “clean” debt-ceiling hike next week.

Spot silver was down 0.2% at $25.33 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.4% to $1,061.53, while palladium gained 0.4% to $1,434.62.

Gold, silver prices at record high

Analysts have cut their forecasts for palladium after prices of the metal used to neutralise harmful engine emissions fell, but rising vehicle production should limit any sell-off, a Reuters poll showed.

Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hovers above $2,000 ahead of US Fed rate verdict

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

Read more stories