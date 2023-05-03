AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited has reviewed and considered the UBL proposal and granted its approval to the management of the Bank to formally pursue the potential merger and take the required steps, including but not limited to seeking permission of State Bank of Pakistan for allowing due diligence of the Bank and to enter into discussions with UBL, to finalize the terms and conditions/ documentation for placing before the Board, for its consideration and approval, if considered appropriate.

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

“The potential merger remains subject to internal and regulatory approvals and appropriate disclosures, in accordance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations”, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

