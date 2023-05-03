KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 219,969 tonnes of cargo comprising 139,947 tonnes of import cargo and 80,022 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 139,947 comprised of 39,857 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,818 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,162 tonnes of Chickpeas & 96,110 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 80,022 tonnes comprised of 34,513 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 209 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 21,800 tonnes of Clinkers, 19,500 tonnes of Talc Powder & 4,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2461 containers comprising of 1379 containers import and 1082 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 95 of 20’s and 638 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 206 of 20’s and 433 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Dalian Express, Western Singapore and Szczecin Trader have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Ever Uberty and Dm Emerald have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Container vessel MSC Helen-III left the Port on Tuesday morning and a gas carrier ‘Atlantic Marble’ is expected to sail on (today) 02nd May, 2023.

Cargo throughput of 34,893tones, comprising 27,702 tones imports Cargo and 7,191 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 615 Containers (192 TEUs Imports and 423 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, AL-Salam-II and Maersk Kinloss& another container vessel MSC Alma-VII carrying Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 02nd May, 2023.

