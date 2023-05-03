AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
HK shares edge higher as HSBC earnings beat

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were marginally up on Tuesday as HSBC soared after reporting a tripling in quarterly profit, while investors cautiously evaluated China activity data over the holiday weekend.

Hang Seng Index inched up 0.2%, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped 0.33%.

HSBC Holdings Plc posted a pretax profit of $12.9 billion for the quarter ended March, versus $4.2 billion a year earlier, much higher than market expectations.

HSBC’s Hong Kong shares surged 4.5% as the bank gave positive guidance and launched an up to $2 billion buyback plan. Meanwhile, China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in April but mobility indicators suggest the current long Labour Day holiday likely hit a record in terms of number of travellers. “China’s service sector continues to grow strongly while the manufacturing sector shows signs of weakening,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

These mixed signals will likely keep the pressure on the government to continue its supportive fiscal and monetary policies in the second quarter.

On the geopolitical front, U.S President Joe Biden told his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the US commitment to the defence of its ally was “ironclad,” including in the South China Sea, where Manila is under pressure from China.

Hong Kong’s economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter of 2023, John Lee, the leader of the Asian financial hub, said in a surprise announcement ahead of the 0830 GMT release of official data, to snap four consecutive quarters of contraction.

