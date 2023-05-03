AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
DHA City Karachi launches Fairwinds Signature Golf Course and Country Club

Published 03 May, 2023
KARACHI: DHA City Karachi launched The Fairwinds Signature Golf Course and Country Club, a flagship project that is set to change the game for the golfing community in Pakistan.

The project was unveiled at an event held on April 29, 2023, attended by esteemed guests, including President Executive Board DHA Karachi, and the legendary Sir Nick Faldo, whose global design powerhouse, Faldo Design, is bringing a signature golf course to the beautiful city of Karachi.

DHA City Karachi is a dream living destination that offers a self-sustained, green, and luxurious lifestyle. The addition of The Fairwinds Golf Course & Country Club, makes it even more special, as it is a collaboration of three big names coming together to create a high-end Signature Golf Community. Faldo Design is one of the top global designers in the world, led by Sir Nick Faldo, who is a true golfing icon, having won six major championships and ranked number one for a record 97 weeks. The event was hosted by Ali Rehman and Sanam Saeed, who engaged the audience and introduced The Fairwinds and shared the details of the project and its location in DHA City Karachi. Sir Nick Faldo expressed his love for the proposed site of Golf Course & Country Club in Sector 16 of DHA City Karachi, which he said was naturally perfect for the project and located within wind corridor, a challenging site for the golfers.

The Administrator DHA Karachi, signed the MoU with Sir Nick Faldo, unveiling of logo of the project was conducted in a unique manner using bit map technology. The event also featured a panel discussion where Administrator DHA Karachi and Sir Nick Faldo answered the questions from the hosts and the audience.

