AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

An aide to PM emphasises importance of press freedom in digital age

Press Release Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

KARACHI: Minister of State/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon had a meeting with Saeed Sarbazi, the President, of Karachi Press Club (KPC).

He congratulated the media and journalists community on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, which will be celebrated on May 3rd, 2023. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights,” which highlights the importance of freedom of expression in the enjoyment and protection of all other human rights.

The role of freedom of expression is crucial in promoting and protecting all other human rights. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and it serves as a cornerstone for democracy, good governance, and sustainable development.

Fahd Haroon highlighted the crucial role of freedom of expression in promoting and protecting all other human rights. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and it serves as a cornerstone for democracy, good governance, and sustainable development, he said.

He further added: “It is through the exercise of this right that individuals and communities can voice their opinions, share information, and engage in public debates that lead to the realization of their other rights.”

He said this year’s theme is a call to action for governments, civil society, and media organizations to work together to promote and protect the freedom of expression and to recognize its indispensable role in shaping a future of rights for all.

He said: “As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, it is crucial to remember the significance of press freedom in ensuring transparency and accountability in a democratic society.

The Government of Pakistan recognises the importance of press freedom and is committed to protecting the rights of journalists and content creators.

In line with this commitment, the government is working on developing a policy framework that will protect social media content creators against illegal harassment, undue pressures, and actions from unwanted elements, he said, adding these initiatives will help Pakistan in shaping the future of rights, especially in the digital age of public communication.

The framework for social media will also empower citizens to protect their rights to express themselves.

Fahd Haroon said: “As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, let us also remember the contributions of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in safeguarding the journalist’s right to write and speak the truth.

The PPP has a rich history of advocating for press freedom and has been a driving force behind many of the initiatives that have been implemented to promote this fundamental right.”

The party’s efforts have been crucial in ensuring that journalists are free to report on issues of public interest without fear of retribution, he said.

President of Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi expressed his gratitude to the Minister of State Fahd Haroon for discussing the importance of press freedom on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

He also highlighted the significant contributions made by Karachi Press Club in the struggle for press freedom in Pakistan. The Karachi Press Club has always been a beacon of hope for journalists’ independence and has played a crucial role in promoting freedom of expression in the country.

Sarbazi emphasized that press freedom is essential for democracy to thrive and that journalists must be allowed to report freely and without fear of retribution. He also acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistan People’s Party in safeguarding the journalist’s right to write and speak the truth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KPC World Press Freedom Day human right Saeed Sarbazi Fahd Haroon

Comments

1000 characters

An aide to PM emphasises importance of press freedom in digital age

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Flour millers give strike call

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories