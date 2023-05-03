An aide to PM emphasises importance of press freedom in digital age

KARACHI: Minister of State/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon had a meeting with Saeed Sarbazi, the President, of Karachi Press Club (KPC).

He congratulated the media and journalists community on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, which will be celebrated on May 3rd, 2023. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights,” which highlights the importance of freedom of expression in the enjoyment and protection of all other human rights.

The role of freedom of expression is crucial in promoting and protecting all other human rights. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and it serves as a cornerstone for democracy, good governance, and sustainable development.

Fahd Haroon highlighted the crucial role of freedom of expression in promoting and protecting all other human rights. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and it serves as a cornerstone for democracy, good governance, and sustainable development, he said.

He further added: “It is through the exercise of this right that individuals and communities can voice their opinions, share information, and engage in public debates that lead to the realization of their other rights.”

He said this year’s theme is a call to action for governments, civil society, and media organizations to work together to promote and protect the freedom of expression and to recognize its indispensable role in shaping a future of rights for all.

He said: “As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, it is crucial to remember the significance of press freedom in ensuring transparency and accountability in a democratic society.

The Government of Pakistan recognises the importance of press freedom and is committed to protecting the rights of journalists and content creators.

In line with this commitment, the government is working on developing a policy framework that will protect social media content creators against illegal harassment, undue pressures, and actions from unwanted elements, he said, adding these initiatives will help Pakistan in shaping the future of rights, especially in the digital age of public communication.

The framework for social media will also empower citizens to protect their rights to express themselves.

Fahd Haroon said: “As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, let us also remember the contributions of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in safeguarding the journalist’s right to write and speak the truth.

The PPP has a rich history of advocating for press freedom and has been a driving force behind many of the initiatives that have been implemented to promote this fundamental right.”

The party’s efforts have been crucial in ensuring that journalists are free to report on issues of public interest without fear of retribution, he said.

President of Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi expressed his gratitude to the Minister of State Fahd Haroon for discussing the importance of press freedom on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

He also highlighted the significant contributions made by Karachi Press Club in the struggle for press freedom in Pakistan. The Karachi Press Club has always been a beacon of hope for journalists’ independence and has played a crucial role in promoting freedom of expression in the country.

Sarbazi emphasized that press freedom is essential for democracy to thrive and that journalists must be allowed to report freely and without fear of retribution. He also acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistan People’s Party in safeguarding the journalist’s right to write and speak the truth.

