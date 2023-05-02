AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
After Atlas Honda, Yamaha also raises bike prices

  • New rates will come into effect from May 4
BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2023 07:56pm
Yamaha Motor Pakistan on Tuesday announced a hike in prices of its motorcycles in the range of Rs13,500-15,500 with the new rates coming into effect from May 4.

Yamaha jacked up the price of YB125Z by Rs13,500 to Rs356,000. The YB125Z DX model will be sold for Rs381,500 after a price hike of Rs15,000.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

The YBR125 became costlier by Rs15,000 at Rs391,500.

The rates of YBR 125G and YBR 125G (Matt Dark Gray) rose Rs15,500 and their new prices are 407,000 and Rs410,000 respectively.

Yamaha last hiked by up to Rs38,500 a month ago which became effective from April 1.

Atlas Honda also increased the price of its motorcycles recently in the range of Rs5,000-15,000. The new prices came into effect from May 1 onward.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan hikes motorcycle prices by up to Rs8,000

Industry officials blame the frequent rise in motorcycle and car prices to rupee depreciation, inflation and letter of credit (LC) issues, which have disrupted the supply chain of the auto sector just like many other sectors. Due to low foreign exchange reserves in the country, imports remain largely restricted.

