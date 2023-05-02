AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Copper touches one-week high, but Chinese factory data weighs

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 05:14pm
LONDON: Copper edged up to a one-week high on Tuesday as speculators followed short-term bullish signals, but gains were capped by weak factory activity in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,619 a tonne by 1100 GMT after touching $8,714 for its strongest since April 25.

Trading volume was thin, with the Shanghai Futures Exchange shut for a national holiday.

LME copper last week touched its lowest level in nearly four months before rebounding.

“The bounce from support was significant, so if you’re trading it you’re looking to try to get back toward $9,000, but the chances are that rally will fail,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“I’m bullish for the year, I think we’ll be in a down draft for the next couple of weeks. It’s partly because of seasonality, but also because of the ramp up of copper concentrate in some of the key places like Peru and DRC.”

Copper hits 1-week high, China holiday keeps trading volume low

Also weighing on the market was data showing China’s manufacturing activity shrank unexpectedly in April, raising pressure on policymakers seeking to boost an economy struggling for post-COVID lift-off.

“We believe that the government will resume subsidies on electric vehicles, which would benefit both the manufacturing and services sectors. The government might also push infrastructure construction faster,” ING economists said in a note.

The market was also nervous about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will indicate this week that it expects a pause in interest rate hikes after a widely expected increase of 25 basis points.

In other metals, aluminium slipped 0.2% to $2,352.50 a tonne, zinc dropped 1.3% to $2,614.50 and nickel shed 0.8% to $24,015. Lead gained 0.5% to $2,158 and tin was up 0.3% at $26,155.

