AVN 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.6%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.62%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.88%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
NETSOL 77.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.62%)
OGDC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.7%)
TRG 108.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.58%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 2.7 (0.06%)
BR30 14,962 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,982 Increased By 401.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 15,357 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks kick off May on bright note after upbeat HSBC earnings

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 12:39pm
Follow us

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shares of HSBC after the lender’s quarterly profit tripled, though overall gains were limited by weakness in energy stocks.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 rose 0.3% by 0710 GMT, while the mid-caps index was up 0.4%.

HSBC Holdings advanced 3.8% to the top of the FTSE 100 after its first-quarter profit topped expectations as rising interest rates worldwide boosted income and helped it pay its first quarterly dividend since 2019.

BP fell 3.6% after the oil major pared back its share buyback programme.

The company, however, made a $5 billion profit in the first quarter of 2023, up from the previous three months due to strong oil and gas trading.

London stocks rise at open as bank shares gain ahead of Fed meeting

Superdry fell 2.7% after the struggling fashion brand said it is in “positive” talks with investors regarding an equity raise of up to 20%. Meanwhile, British house prices showed signs of stabilisation in April, as per mortgage lender Nationwide.

London stocks FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks kick off May on bright note after upbeat HSBC earnings

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories